UK PM Sunak: People of Scotland want us to focus on challenges ahead

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:03 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he respected the decision by the United Kingdom's top court on Scotland's referendum vote, adding that the Scottish people wanted the government to focus on the major challenges ahead.

Asked about the Supreme Court ruling, Sunak said: "I think that the people of Scotland want us to be working on fixing the major challenges that we collectively face."

