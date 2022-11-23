Russia's parliament moves to extend anti-sanctions regulation
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:05 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's parliament on Wednesday passed a first reading of a bill to extend Moscow's package of anti-sanctions regulation, the TASS news agency reported.
The bill needs to pass three readings in the State Duma before going to Russia's upper house and to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
