Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

The air alert continues. Klitschko didnt give further details, and there was no further information on whether and what targets may have been hit.Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraines war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv Wednesday after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere across the country.

The thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that "one of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit." He urged people to "Stay in shelters! The air alert continues." Klitschko didn't give further details, and there was no further information on whether and what targets may have been hit.

Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine's war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

