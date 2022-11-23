Power outages reported in Ukrainian cities, Moldova

Authorities reported power outages in multiple cities of Ukraine, including parts of Kyiv, and in neighbouring Moldova after renewed strikes on Wednesday struck Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession, suggesting a barrage of strikes. In several regions, authorities reported strikes on critical infrastructure.

Russia has been pounding the power grid and other facilities with missile and exploding drones for weeks, seemingly aiming to turn the cold and dark of winter into a weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)