Left Menu

Seven dead including gunman in Virginia Walmart shooting

A Walmart employee killed six people and wounded several others before fatally shooting himself at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter, who has not been identified, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:04 IST
Seven dead including gunman in Virginia Walmart shooting

A Walmart employee killed six people and wounded several others before fatally shooting himself at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.

The shooter, who has not been identified, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a news conference on Wednesday. Six other people were confirmed dead and four were being treated at area hospitals, Solesky said.

The shooter used a pistol and was an employee of the Walmart where the shooting took place, Solesky said. Tuesday's bloodshed was the latest episode of gun violence in the United States which has fueled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns.

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was "shocked" at the violence and that it was working closely with law enforcement. "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I'll be monitoring developments closely," Virginia senator Mark Warner tweeted on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022