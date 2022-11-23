Seven dead including gunman in Virginia Walmart shooting

A Walmart employee killed six people and wounded several others before fatally shooting himself at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.

The shooter, who has not been identified, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a news conference on Wednesday. Six other people were confirmed dead and four were being treated at area hospitals, Solesky said.

The shooter used a pistol and was an employee of the Walmart where the shooting took place, Solesky said. Tuesday's bloodshed was the latest episode of gun violence in the United States which has fueled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns.

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was "shocked" at the violence and that it was working closely with law enforcement. "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I'll be monitoring developments closely," Virginia senator Mark Warner tweeted on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)