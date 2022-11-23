IMF hikes Spain's 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4.6% from 4.3%
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday hiked its forecast for Spain's economic growth this year to 4.6% from a previous 4.3%.
The IMF maintained its outlook for the Spanish economic growth in 2023 to 1.2%.
The country's headline and core inflation are likely to remain above the 2% target until 2024, while its industrial output is projected to reach pre-pandemic levels by early 2024, the IMF added in a report released on Wednesday.
