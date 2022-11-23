UP: 3 arrested for kidnapping, strangulating minor

Left Menu

The stepfather of the girl Sonu, who lives in Toki Manoli village in Sonipat Haryana had lodged an FIR about his missing daughter, who lived with her maternal grandmother in Nandgram, after getting a call from the kidnappers, they said.The three had kidnapped Khushi on November 20 and demanded Rs 30 lakhs from her father, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Muniraj G told reporters.They have been identified as Amit of Nilaya Greens group housing society, Babloo of street number 5 Nandgram and Gambhir of Bangla Puthri village Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr, the SSP said.

23-11-2022
Three persons were arrested for allegedly strangulating an 11-year-old girl, whom they had kidnapped for ransom, police said on Wednesday.

They were arrested from Nandgram in Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. The stepfather of the girl Sonu, who lives in Toki Manoli village in Sonipat Haryana had lodged an FIR about his missing daughter, who lived with her maternal grandmother in Nandgram, after getting a call from the kidnappers, they said.

The three had kidnapped Khushi on November 20 and demanded Rs 30 lakhs from her father, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told reporters.

They have been identified as Amit of Nilaya Greens group housing society, Babloo of street number 5 Nandgram and Gambhir of Bangla Puthri village Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr, the SSP said. According to police, the father of the girl Mon Singh had died in 2015. Her mother Mamta was then married to her younger brother-in-law Sonu. She was expected to get the insurance money for Singh's death. The accused Amit after learning about the insurance hatched the plan to kidnap the girl, police officials said. Babloo had kidnapped the minor on Sunday on the pretext of showing her a fair and handed her over to his accomplice Amit, who asked Gambhir to look after her, the SSP said.

They have confessed to strangulating the girl and dumping her body in the jungle of Bulandshahr district. They killed her because she had seen their faces, the SSP added. Police have recovered her body and the sim card used in the crime.

