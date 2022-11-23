Left Menu

Calcutta HC stays arrest warrant issued by Alipurduar court against Nishit Pramanik

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:50 IST
Calcutta HC stays arrest warrant issued by Alipurduar court against Nishit Pramanik
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed a warrant of arrest issued by Alipurduar court in north Bengal against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik in connection with an alleged theft case of 2009.

It was claimed by Pramanik's lawyers that the case of theft had been registered against unknown people at Alipurduar police station, but he was falsely implicated by the police.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered a stay on the warrant of arrest issued by a magistrate at Alipurduar court.

The high court directed Pramanik to appear before the magistrate at Alipurduar court between January 7 and January 12, 2023. The minister's lawyer Vikash Singh said that a prayer had been made by Pramanik before the magistrate court for adjourning the date of hearing since he was unable to appear before it on November 11 on which date it had earlier been fixed for hearing, but it was not allowed and the warrant of arrest was issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022