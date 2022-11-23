Left Menu

Over 200 houses, shops gutted in Assam's Karbi Anglong

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:50 IST
Over 200 houses and shops were gutted on Wednesday in a major fire that broke out in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, officials said.

According to a senior official, several cylinders exploded due to the impact of the fire at Lahorijan market and nearby residential area, while one parked vehicle caught fire.

''Several fire tenders from Bokajan and neighbouring Dimapur of Nagaland were pressed into service to douse the flame. It took some time to fully control the flame,'' he added.

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet, but short circuit is suspected, the official said.

''No casualty has been reported in the incident. Properties worth several lakhs have been destroyed in the fire, which turned over 200 houses and shops into ashes,'' he added.

