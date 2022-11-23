Left Menu

NIA to take gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody: Punjab Police official

The National Investigation Agency NIA will be taking custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in Punjab, in connection with some other case, police said on Wednesday.NIA will take Lawrence Bishnois custody in a case they have registered against him.

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:30 IST
NIA to take gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody: Punjab Police official
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be taking custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in Punjab, in connection with some other case, police said on Wednesday.

''NIA will take Lawrence Bishnoi's custody in a case they have registered against him. He is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in some other cases against him in the state,'' a senior Punjab Police official said.

In June this year, Punjab Police had brought Bishnoi to the state from Delhi to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi was later taken into custody by the state police in many other cases registered against him in Punjab.

The gangster and some of his accomplices were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Moosewala was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Six shooters waylaid his vehicle and pumped bullets into him.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed he was behind the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022