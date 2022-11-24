Left Menu

HC hears PIL challenging rules for selection of reserved category candidates in general category

Hearing the PIL on Wednesday, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe gave them four weeks time to file their replies.The court also passed an interim order saying the results of reserved category candidates who have availed benefits of relaxations -- age limit, experience qualification and permitted number of chances to take written examination -- while applying for the Uttarakhand United State Civil Services Examination-2021 will be subject to the decision of the petition.The PIL will be heard again on February 14.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:07 IST
HC hears PIL challenging rules for selection of reserved category candidates in general category
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a reply from the state government and the state public service commission on a PIL challenging the rules for selection of reserved category candidates in the general category. Hearing the PIL on Wednesday, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe gave them four weeks' time to file their replies.

The court also passed an interim order saying the results of reserved category candidates who have availed benefits of relaxations -- age limit, experience qualification and permitted number of chances to take written examination -- while applying for the Uttarakhand United State Civil Services Examination-2021 will be subject to the decision of the petition.

The PIL will be heard again on February 14. Brijmohan Joshi, a resident of Uttarakhand's Haldwani, and Shadab Khan from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh had filed the PIL challenging the rules of the state public service commission that allows a reserved category person to be selected in the general category.

Citing a central government directive, petitioners' advocate Kartikeya Hari Gupta argued that a reserved category candidate who has applied for a post with relaxation in standards can be selected only in a reserved category.

There can be no migration to the unreserved category even if the particular candidate is more meritorious than an unreserved category candidate, Gupta said. On this basis, the PIL challenges the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Examination Result Preparation Process Regulation, Regulation-IV (1) (III) of 2022 and Rule 6.2 (A) (2) (3) of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Examination Result Preparation Procedure Rules, 2012. The petition said this rule is arbitrary and against the reservation policy of the central government. This overlapping of reservation benefits is also violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022