Fake call centre busted in Goa; 6 arrested for duping US citizens
- India
Six persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly running a fake call centre in Chimbel in Goa to dupe citizens of the United States of America on the pretext of approving loan, medical bills, a police official said.
The raid was carried out in Chinchwada by a Crime Branch team under Inspector Vishwajit Chodankar, a police spokesperson said.
''The six hail from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Nagaland. They were duping US citizens on the pretext of getting loans and medical bills approved. We have seized six laptops, mobile phones, all cumulatively worth Rs 10 lakh,'' he said.
