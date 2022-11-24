Left Menu

Two women Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:10 IST
Two women Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Two women Maoists carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha's Bolangir district on Thursday, Director General of Police S K Bansal said.

The gunfight took place near Jal Mahadev temple in Khaprakol area in Gandhamardan hills after an Odisha Police team spotted a Maoist camp during a combing operation, he said.

The gunfight ensued after Maoists opened fire on the advancing police team and in retaliatory fire, two women red rebels were killed, he said, adding two INSAS rifles were seized.

Three other Maoists managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, the DGP said.

The slain Maoists hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were area committee members of the Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamud division of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, the DGP said.

Bansal also appealed to Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Koraput district on November 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022