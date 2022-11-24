Left Menu

Four dead in shooting at shopping centre in southern Russia - agencies

Four people died in a shooting in a shopping district in the southern Russian city of Krymsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in local law enforcement agencies. TASS said the four dead included the gunman.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:50 IST
Four people died in a shooting in a shopping district in the southern Russian city of Krymsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in local law enforcement agencies.

TASS said the four dead included the gunman. Local prosecutors were sent to the scene to open an investigation. Footage circulating on social media showed a man firing as he walked down a street. At the end of the video he fires from close range at someone lying on the ground. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia's southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

