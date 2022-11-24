Unite Union to hit BP UK North Sea oilfields with two-day strike

Employees of oil services firm Petrofac working on several of BP's British North Sea oilfields have voted for industrial action on Dec. 8 and 9 over working conditions, the Unite Union said on Thursday.

The strike involves 76 workers on offshore platforms Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP and Glen Lyon, which is linked to the Schiehallion production area, Unite said.

