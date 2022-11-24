Home Minister Shah has assured probe by central agency into 'firing by Assam Police': Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a CBI probe into the ''firing by Assam Police'' along the states' border.

Talking to reporters here, he said he also demanded justice for the lives lost in the firing and sought action against those responsible during the meeting with Shah.

The home ministry spokesperson later tweeted that Shah has assured a CBI probe -- a demand also raised by the Assam government -- into the firing incident.

''Meghalaya CM @SangmaConrad met Union Home & Co-op Minister @AmitShah today and requested CBI enquiry into unfortunate incident on Assam-Meghalaya border. Govt of Assam has also requested CBI enquiry into the matter. HM @AmitShah has assured that GOI will conduct CBI enquiry,'' the tweet said.

Sangma stressed that Assam Police personnel had fired upon ''innocent people'' in Mukroh village of Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.

Sangma said he briefed Shah on the situations and likely causes behind the firing incident and demanded an inquiry by a central agency so that necessary action as per law could be taken against the people responsible. ''I want to thank the Home minister for accepting our demand and the Centre will shortly set up an inquiry by a central agency,'' Sangma said.

''Home Minister Amit Shah has assured he would act on our request for a probe into the border firing today (Thursday) itself,'' he said later in response to a question. Sangma said he also requested the Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam to improve dialogue and trust between the two states.

He said it was important to resolve the years-long issue between the two states, especially the border dispute that leads to frequent tensions. He added that certain issues had been resolved following efforts over the past few months and years, but Tuesday's incident had created a trust deficit.

The Meghalaya chief minister said tensions flare up regularly on the border areas between the two states, adding that he requested the Government of India to invite the administrations of both the states and set up a mechanism to foster peace in those areas to prevent a repeat of Tuesday's events.

During his meeting, Sangma also highlighted some problems in the supply of essential commodities and said he requested the support of the Centre and other states to ensure that there was no disruptions.

Sangma was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues in his meeting with Shah.

Meanwhile, the situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed in a village following violent clashes, remained tense but peaceful and a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed in the clash site and surrounding areas. Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas of the 884.9 km long inter-state border. The two north eastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding in March in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi for ending the dispute in six of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)