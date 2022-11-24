Cocaine dissolved in liquid and carried in whisky bottles seized at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized cocaine worth Rs 20 crore, dissolved in liquid, from a passenger at the Mumbai airport.

The drug was being carried in two whisky bottles which made it extremely difficult to detect, an official said, adding that this seemed to be a new modus operandi of smuggling the contraband.

Based on specific intelligence, a passenger who was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa was stopped at the airport.

The search of his baggage led to the recovery of two whisky bottles of one litre each. Drug detection kit found the presence of cocaine in the liquid inside. The gross weight of two bottles with liquid cocaine was about 3.56 kg, the official said.

The passenger was detained and further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)