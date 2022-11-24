Left Menu

Three held for selling 'govt medicines' in open market in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:07 IST
A Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three members of a gang allegedly selling medicines meant for government hospitals in the open market, it said on Thursday.

The team also recovered huge quantities of medicines for government hospitals from their possession, it added.

Three active members of the gang selling medicines meant for government hospitals in the market were arrested and a huge quantity of ''government medicines'' were recovered from them, the STF said in a statement.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lucknow residents Rajneesh Kumar, Nitin Bajpai and Priyanshu Mishra.

The accused are being interrogated and efforts are being made to trace other members of the gang, the STF said.

