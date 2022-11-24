Left Menu

India seeks consular access to eight former navy officers detained in Qatar: MEA

We are separately seeking further consular access.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:58 IST
India seeks consular access to eight former navy officers detained in Qatar: MEA
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said it had sought further consular access to eight of its former navy officers under detention in Qatar for nearly three months.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Doha has been pursuing the matter with the Qatar authorities.

Bagchi said some relatives of the detained officers were allowed to meet them in Qatar.

Qatar authorities had taken Commander Purnendu Tiwari (retd), the managing director of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, and seven others into custody on August 30.

The other detained officers are Cdr Navtej Singh Gill, Cdr Birendra Kumar Verma, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Capt Saurab Vasisht, and Ragesh Gopakumar.

''I would refer you to the government of Qatar for the reasons for their arrest,'' Bagchi said to questions about the reasons for the arrest of the eight Indian nationals.

''This issue is something that we have been pursuing. Our embassy in Doha has been regularly raising the issue with Qatari authorities,'' he said.

''Some family members have been recently permitted to visit their relatives in detention. We are separately seeking further consular access. As soon as we have further updates, we will continue to share them,'' the external affairs ministry spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022