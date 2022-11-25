Left Menu

Human remains recovered from trolley bag in Aravalli hills in Faridabad

Officers from Surajkund police station sent the body parts to the mortuary after a forensic team examined it, they said.A team from Delhi Police, suspecting that the body parts could be linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, also reached the spot.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 25-11-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 00:16 IST
Human remains recovered from trolley bag in Aravalli hills in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

The remains of a human body were recovered from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road here on Thursday, police said. The parts were discovered by a man who had gone to the hills, the police said. Officers from Surajkund police station sent the body parts to the mortuary after a forensic team examined it, they said.

A team from Delhi Police, suspecting that the body parts could be linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, also reached the spot. Later, Assistant Commissioner Police (Mehrauli) Vinod Narang ruled out any possibility of those being linked to the Shraddha Walkar case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Faridabad NIT) Narender Kadiyan said the body parts had been kept in the mortuary. The remains seem to be around two months old and it is not yet clear if the body was that of a man or a woman, he said. A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, he added.

SZM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022