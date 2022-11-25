Left Menu

Management of 2025 Mahakumbh should meet expectations of India and world: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday kick-started preparations for the Mahakumbh in 2025 said its management should meet the expectations of India and the world. He said the Mahakumbh should be presented as an excellent project to showcase the cultural heritage of India and the administrative capacity of the state.Emphasising on community participation, the chief minister also ordered that the number of ghats and the lengths of existing ones be increased.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday kick-started preparations for the Mahakumbh in 2025 said its management should meet the expectations of India and the world. Stating that the 2025 edition of the Mahakumbh must represent the 'new Uttar Pradesh' of 'new India', Aityanath said it should showcase the state's administrative capacity, rich culture and tourism possibilities. Adityanath on Thursday chalked out an outline for the Mahakumbh at the first, high-level meeting in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a press statement. The opportunity is for all the 24 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh to present the state's potential before the world. In the next two years, teamwork and project management should be done through effective implementation and execution of projects, he said. The chief minister also warned of strict action against officers showing laxity. He issued directions for the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner for weekly monitoring of the projects. Adityanath said the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj was successfully held under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and established standards of cleanliness, security and order. He said the Mahakumbh should be presented as an excellent project to showcase the cultural heritage of India and the administrative capacity of the state.

Emphasising on community participation, the chief minister also ordered that the number of ghats and the lengths of existing ones be increased. An action plan should be made to complete the projects on time to maintain ''nirmal Ganga'' in all the districts from Bijnor to Prayagraj, he said.

