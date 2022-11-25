Left Menu

SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe into filing of plea by WBSSC in teachers' recruitment scam

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court orders directing CBI investigation into filing of an application by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission SSC in a case related to the teachers recruitment scam.A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli also stayed the part of the order by which the single-judge bench of the high court had summoned West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain before it Friday in relation to the filing of the fresh application by the West Bengal Central SSC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:16 IST
SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe into filing of plea by WBSSC in teachers' recruitment scam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court orders directing CBI investigation into filing of an application by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) in a case related to the teachers' recruitment scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli also stayed the part of the order by which the single-judge bench of the high court had summoned West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain before it Friday in relation to the filing of the fresh application by the West Bengal Central SSC. ''Presently, when I am arguing here, the principal secretary is in the dock before the high court,'' senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, told the bench.

''There shall be a stay on the high court orders,'' the CJI said and listed the plea of the state government after three weeks. On November 23, the high court had ordered the CBI probe into filing of a 'benami application' and had asked the central agency to investigate at whose behest the plea was filed by the SSC to secure the jobs of staff illegally recruited for state government-sponsored and aided educational institutions by creating extra posts.

The high court had also sought the personal appearance of Jain before it at 10.30 am on Friday.

The CBI is already probing illegal appointments in such schools on earlier orders of the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022