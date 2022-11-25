UP Congress social media chairperson's car stolen

Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak has said her car was stolen from the main road in Janakpuri area of southwest Delhi.

Uploading CCTV footage on Twitter, Pathak alleged on Thursday that the thieves tried to open her car in several other ways before they broke the window and the lock of the vehicle, adding that the police ''kept sleeping''. ''My car was stolen from the main road in Janakpuri. It was parked in front of a bank. The attempt to steal my car continued for about 30 minutes,'' she tweeted.

''Delhi was never so unsafe earlier. The city has now turned into the crime capital,'' said Pathak, who is the social media chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Congress.

''Is there any hope that you will be able to catch the criminals?'' she asked, tagging the Delhi police commissioner and the DCP of the southwest district. PTI ABU HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)