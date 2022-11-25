Left Menu

Putin attacks 'internet fakes' in meeting with mothers of Russian soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine not to believe everything they see on television or read on the internet, as he said there were many "fakes" circulating about what Russian calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. In a pre-recorded meeting broadcast on state television, Putin also said Russia's leaders understood and shared the pain of those who had lost loved ones fighting in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine not to believe everything they see on television or read on the internet, as he said there were many "fakes" circulating about what Russian calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. In a pre-recorded meeting broadcast on state television, Putin also said Russia's leaders understood and shared the pain of those who had lost loved ones fighting in Ukraine. He vowed he would not forget the incomparable suffering of mothers who had lost sons in the nine-month-old conflict.

