Malawi vice president arrested for corruption - graft watchdog

Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested the country's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima over corruption allegations, it said on Friday.

Chilima will be taken to court where he is expected to be charged on three counts of corrupt practices by a public officer, among other charges, the corruption watchdog said in a statement. "On 25th November, 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima... on allegation that between March 2021 and October 2021, he received advantage in form of money amounting to USD 280,000 and other items from Zuneth Sattar as a reward..." the bureau said.

