Hungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:24 IST
Hungary's President Katalin Novak is travelling to Kyiv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, website index.hu reported on Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.
The Hungarian President's office said it would neither deny nor confirm the information.
