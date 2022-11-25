Left Menu

Hungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website

Hungary's President Katalin Novak is travelling to Kyiv to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, website index.hu reported on Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland. The Hungarian President's office said it would neither deny nor confirm the information.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:43 IST
Hungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website

Hungary's President Katalin Novak is travelling to Kyiv to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, website index.hu reported on Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.

The Hungarian President's office said it would neither deny nor confirm the information. Novak is the highest-ranking Hungarian politician to visit Zelenskiy since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Novak is a close ally of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and was elected as president, a mostly ceremonial post, by the governing Fidesz party majority in parliament in March. In October, Novak joined a statement issued by presidents of Central European and Balkans countries which condemned the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities carried out by Russia.

On Wednesday Hungary said it would provide 187 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned European Union support package worth up to 18 billion euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022