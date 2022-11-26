Odisha: 3 arrested in firecracker show mishap that injured 40 people

Three people were arrested in connection with the mishap at the firecracker show in Odisha's Kendrapara district in which 40 people sustained burn injuries, police said on Friday.

Those arrested were identified as Arakhit Mallick, Chintu Das and Bharat Chandra Mallick. They are the organisers of the firecracker show, which was held on Wednesday in Balia market in Kendrapara Sadar police station area without any permission, police said.

The firecracker show was held illegally on the Cuttack-Chandbali Road, blocking vehicular traffic, during the immersion processions of Kartikeswar idols, they said.

Those arrested were booked under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), police said.

A court sent them to judicial custody, said Pabitra Moharana, the inspector of Kendrapara Sadar police station.

''More persons will be arrested in the case. A special team has been constituted to nab them. Some of the accused persons, including the firecracker manufacturers, also sustained burn injuries and are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. They will be arrested after they are discharged from the hospital,'' he said.

The organisers had not obtained permission for holding such an event on the road, he added.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that sparks fell on a place igniting the firecrackers stored there, the police officer said.

The display of fireworks during the immersion of Kartikeswar idols is part of local tradition. Around nine Puja committees participated in the show, which was held in the presence of hundreds of people.

