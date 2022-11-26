Iran's Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting 'riots' - TV
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Basij militia forces sacrificed their lives in "riots" sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September.
The Basij force, affiliated with the country's Revolutionary Guards, has been at the forefront of the state crackdown on protests that have spread across the country. "They have sacrificed their lives to protect people from rioters," Khamenei said in a televised speech.
