UP court sentences man to 20 years in jail for raping minor girl

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:49 IST
A court here on Saturday sentenced a man convicted of raping a minor girl to 20 years in prison.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Mohammad Ahmed Khan also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Pankaj, Assistant District Government Advocate Dharmendra Uttam said.

The minor girl was returning home from her fields under the Jafarganj police station area here on July 15, 2019, when Pankaj forced her into a car and raped her, Uttam said.

A case was registered in the matter on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, he said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV

