2 IEDs diffused in J-K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday detected and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The IEDs -- one was a timer device and the other a sticky bomb -- were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and further searches underway, they said.

