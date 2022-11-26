Left Menu

UP: Nursing school student dies by suicide

A student of a nursing school allegedly died by suicide in Etawah districts Civil Lines police station area, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer SHO Mohammad Kamil Qureshi said Shilpi Kushwaha, 22, a student pursuing a nursing course from a private nursing school in Shiv Nagar ended her life by hanging herself with a scarf at her house.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:18 IST
UP: Nursing school student dies by suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A student of a nursing school allegedly died by suicide in Etawah district's Civil Lines police station area, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Kamil Qureshi said Shilpi Kushwaha, 22, a student pursuing a nursing course from a private nursing school in Shiv Nagar ended her life by hanging herself with a scarf at her house. Police have sent the body for postmortem.

The SHO said the police is trying to know the reason behind the suicide and probing various aspects of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022