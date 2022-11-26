Left Menu

Two IRB jawans killed in firing by colleague in Gujarat

Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion IRB were killed and two others were injured after their colleague opened fire over some issue in a village near Porbandar in Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:52 IST
Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were killed and two others were injured after their colleague opened fire over some issue in a village near Porbandar in Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said. These jawans belong to Manipur SAP Company, IRB, a Gujarat Police release said in the night. Earlier, Porbandar collector had said the jawans belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sent here by the Election Commission ahead of the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.

The jawans were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar.

''A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg,'' the collector had said. In a release, the police said the accused is the Rifleman Constable, 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Manipur SAP. He opened fire on other police staff with his AK-47 rifle in which two jawans were killed, it said.

As per the preliminary information, one of the injured constables belongs to the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion and the other to the 4th IRB, as per the release. Further investigation is underway.

