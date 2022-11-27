China's Shenzhen limits occupancy at restaurants, indoor venues for COVID prevention
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 07:49 IST
The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of COVID prevention measures.
New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
