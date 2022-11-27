Nagpur: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of credit card point redemption

An employee of a financial firm was duped of Rs 2 lakh by an unidentified person on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The accused called Mohnish Gajbhiye (36), a legal advisor with a financial firm, on November 13 and said his credit card points would lapse if he doesn't claim them, and sent a link on his mobile phone to do the needful, the Sadar police station official said.

''Once the victim clicked on the link to fill up an online firm for credit card point redemption, the accused debited Rs 2 lakh from the former 's bank account. A cheating case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he said.

