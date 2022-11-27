Left Menu

Nagpur: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of credit card point redemption

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 19:44 IST
An employee of a financial firm was duped of Rs 2 lakh by an unidentified person on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The accused called Mohnish Gajbhiye (36), a legal advisor with a financial firm, on November 13 and said his credit card points would lapse if he doesn't claim them, and sent a link on his mobile phone to do the needful, the Sadar police station official said.

''Once the victim clicked on the link to fill up an online firm for credit card point redemption, the accused debited Rs 2 lakh from the former 's bank account. A cheating case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

