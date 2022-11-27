Left Menu

New Zealander held with forged Indian docs at strategic border area

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 27-11-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 21:39 IST
New Zealander held with forged Indian docs at strategic border area
  • Country:
  • India

Two foreigners were held at the India-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Sunday for allegedly entering the country illegally, officials said.

New Zealand national Andrew James was held by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Panitanki. An Indian driving licence, PAN card and Aadhaar card were found with him, they said.

He was trying to enter the country from Nepal with these documents, which were forged, officials said.

After interrogating him, a Bangladeshi national was nabbed from the border area, they said.

He was indentified as Mohammed Nurul Islam, they added.

Both the foreigners were later handed to officers of the Kharibari police station.

The India-Bangladesh border is barely 40 km from the India-Nepal border in this highly-strategic area, which is often referred to as the 'chicken's neck' for the shape of the Indian landmass, connecting the Northeast to the rest of the country.

Officials said they are investigating why the New Zealander was entering India with forged documents, and what links he has with the Bangladeshi man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022