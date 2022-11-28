Left Menu

BJP moves T'gana HC over denial of permission for Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra

28-11-2022
BJP moves T'gana HC over denial of permission for Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana BJP on Monday filed a petition in the High Court a day after the police denied BJP's state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar permission for the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

A house motion petition has been moved in the court seeking clearance for the padayatra and the matter is to come up for hearing in the afternoon, BJP sources said.

Police on Sunday denied permission to the Telangana BJP chief for the padayatra and public meeting scheduled in Bhainsa on Monday citing the ''communally sensitive situation'' there.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was on his way to Nirmal for the fifth phase of the foot march was stopped by the police in Jagtial district on Sunday night and told to return to Karimnagar.

A senior police official told PTI that as permission was cancelled due to likely disturbance to public order at Bhainsa, the BJP leader was stopped and was sent back to Karimnagar.

As a preventive measure, bandobust has been made and police personnel are posted (near his house in Karimnagar) on Monday to prevent him from going to Bhainsa, the official said, denying that Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been placed under ''house arrest''.

Police on Sunday denied permission for the foot march and the public meeting considering the ''communally sensitive situation'' in Bhainsa and other areas.

''Is Bainsa restricted area? Why can't we go there? How will CM who can't let us conduct a meeting peacefully, protect state? Police stopped me & made me return to Karimnagar & reason is response to #PrajaSangramaYatra5 This is evidence of KCR's dictatorial rule. We'll go to court,'' Bandi Sanjay Kumar had tweeted.

BJP leaders had said the arrangements for the public meeting were already made at Bhainsa.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was invited as the chief guest for the public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

