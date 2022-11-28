India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti-2022' begins in Kluang

A joint military exercise between troops of India and Malaysia began on Monday that aims to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain, the defence ministry here said.

The India-Malaysia joint military exercise, 'Harimau Shakti-2022', commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia and will culminate on December 12. The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, being conducted since 2012, it said.

''Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The scope of this exercise involves a command planning exercise at the battalion level and company-level field training exercise on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain, it said.

The joint exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level, the statement said.

Joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise, where special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces and to promote army-to-army relations, the ministry said.

Exercise Harimau Shakti will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which in turn will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, it added.

