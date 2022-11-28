Germany confirms ambassador summoned in Iran
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:46 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Iran summoned Germany's ambassador to Tehran, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, amid a diplomatic rift between Berlin and Tehran over the German government's condemnation of a crackdown on protests in Iran.
On Thursday, the U.N. Rights Council voted to appoint an independent investigation into Iran's deadly repression of protests, following a push led by Germany and Iceland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's IG Metall union calls for further strikes on Monday
Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China
EU sanctions to target Iran Guards 'inner circle', Germany says
Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs
Germany's Scholz: G20 consensus statement on war in Ukraine to be 'tough ride'