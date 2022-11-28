Germany confirms ambassador summoned in Iran

Iran summoned Germany's ambassador to Tehran, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, amid a diplomatic rift between Berlin and Tehran over the German government's condemnation of a crackdown on protests in Iran.

On Thursday, the U.N. Rights Council voted to appoint an independent investigation into Iran's deadly repression of protests, following a push led by Germany and Iceland.

