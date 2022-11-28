Left Menu

Four associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab's Rupnagar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:56 IST
Four associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Punjab's Rupnagar district, a senior police official said on Monday.

Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rupnagar) Vivek Sheel Soni said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Superintendent of Police (Detective) Manwinderbir Singh arrested Kuldeep Singh Karry, Kulwinder Singh Tinka, Satvir Singh Shammi and Beant Singh on Saturday, he said.

The SSP said all four accused were associated with the Bishnoi gang.

Karry, Tinka and Shammi were booked in an attempt to murder case in Ludhiana last month, police said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at a police station in Morinda, Soni said, adding further investigation is underway.

