Russia-U.S. nuclear talks postponed - Moscow
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:22 IST
Nuclear disarmament talks between Russia and the United States planned for this week in Cairo have been postponed, the Russian foreign ministry said in response to a question on Monday.
