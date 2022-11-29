EXCLUSIVE-South Korea's Yoon: should pay attention to any 'financial instability'
South Korea's government and the central bank should pay greater focus on addressing any financial instability as the economy is headed for slower inflation, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters.
"There are increasing opinions that inflation has passed its peak and it's time to slow down the speed and reduce the breadth of the rate hikes. However we must still continue to closely monitor any possible financial instability," Yoon told Reuters during a broader interview in his office on Monday, when asked if it is time for the Bank of Korea to slow monetary tightening. (Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- Bank of Korea
- Yoon
ALSO READ
South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali -Yonhap
Soccer-Son unsure if he can play in all of South Korea's games
South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch
South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North's ICMB launch
South Korea's Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster