EXCLUSIVE-South Korea's Yoon: should pay attention to any 'financial instability'

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 06:57 IST
South Korea's government and the central bank should pay greater focus on addressing any financial instability as the economy is headed for slower inflation, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters.

"There are increasing opinions that inflation has passed its peak and it's time to slow down the speed and reduce the breadth of the rate hikes. However we must still continue to closely monitor any possible financial instability," Yoon told Reuters during a broader interview in his office on Monday, when asked if it is time for the Bank of Korea to slow monetary tightening. (Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

