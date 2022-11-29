5-year-old boy sodomized in UP

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a village on Monday when the boy was taken to the field by the 15-year-old suspect.

The teenager has been detained and a probe is on, Katra Bazar police station inspector Chitwan Kumar said.

The boy has been sent for a medical examination and an FIR has been lodged, the official said.

