5-year-old boy sodomized in UP

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 29-11-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a village on Monday when the boy was taken to the field by the 15-year-old suspect.

The teenager has been detained and a probe is on, Katra Bazar police station inspector Chitwan Kumar said.

The boy has been sent for a medical examination and an FIR has been lodged, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

