Left Menu

Maha: Murder case accused who escaped from police custody arrested

The crime branch worked on various leads and nabbed the accused and his 42-year-old friend, who also has four theft cases registered against him, from Nallasopara area on Sunday, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-11-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 11:11 IST
Maha: Murder case accused who escaped from police custody arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a murder case accused who had escaped from their custody at a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old accused was earlier arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder after a robbery bid at a bank locker in Virar area on July 27, 2021, Virar crime unit's senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

On November 25 this year, he was brought to a court in Vasai from Thane Central Jail.

The accused then escaped from police custody with the help of a friend, the official said. The crime branch worked on various leads and nabbed the accused and his 42-year-old friend, who also has four theft cases registered against him, from Nallasopara area on Sunday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022