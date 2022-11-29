Left Menu

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 29-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 11:37 IST
Pak drone shot down by BSF women personnel in Amritsar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A women squad of the Border Security Force has foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar district by shooting down a drone, which was flying from Pakistan into India with 3.1 kg of narcotics, officials said on Tuesday.

The troops fired at the drone at 11.05 pm on Monday after they noticed it entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, they said.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors.

The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.

''Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel,'' a spokesperson for the force said.

On November 25, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.

