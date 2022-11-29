Left Menu

Vehicles damaged, forest official injured in wild elephant attack in Kerala

A forest official was injured, and two vehicles were damaged in an elephant attack near here early on Tuesday.An auto rickshaw and a pick-up van, parked on the roadside, were damaged by the jumbo, which strayed into Konur Kandi, a high range area located on the border of Malappuram-Kozhikode districts.The incident occurred between 2.30-3.00 in the wee hours.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 12:48 IST
Vehicles damaged, forest official injured in wild elephant attack in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forest official was injured, and two vehicles were damaged in an elephant attack near here early on Tuesday.

An auto rickshaw and a pick-up van, parked on the roadside, were damaged by the jumbo, which strayed into Konur Kandi, a high range area located on the border of Malappuram-Kozhikode districts.

''The incident occurred between 2.30-3.00 in the wee hours. One of our staffers was injured in the melee. After continuous efforts, we could finally drive it back into the forests,'' Edavanna forest range officer T Rehis told PTI.

A man was killed in the wild elephant attack in the region last year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022