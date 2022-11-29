Left Menu

Pak drone shot down by BSF women constables in Amritsar

During a search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV with six rotors.The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 12:59 IST
Pak drone shot down by BSF women constables in Amritsar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A women squad of the Border Security Force has foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar district by shooting down a drone, which was entering India from Pakistan with 3.1 kg of narcotics, officials said on Tuesday.

The troops noticed that the drone was entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, on Monday night, according to officials.

Two female constables of the 73 battalion fired 25 rounds at the drone and brought it down at 11.05 pm. During a search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with six rotors.

The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.

''Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel,'' a spokesperson for the force said.

Another drone was spotted near the Vadai Cheema border outpost at 10.57 pm on Monday, an official said.

After the BSF troops opened fire at the UAV, it went back to Pakistan.

Last Friday, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022