Representing India is our own city's man

November 29: Mr. Sufir Singh Kapur, a resident of Sector 20 Chandigarh, has been selected as one of the delegates of the United Nations' Best Diplomats Organization, which will be conducting a conference and a four-day simulation session of the United Nations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is focused on solving global issues such as food security, the energy crisis, diplomatic dialogue, etc. Mr. Kapur is the grandson of the late Sr. Daljit Singh Kapur, retired SP (CID), and hence belongs to a very residual and well-known family of Tricity. He's been nominated for several awards, like ''Icons of Asia'' and ''India's 100 Future Leaders 2022.'' Seeing today's youth leading and participating in such a way is an inspiration for other future aspirants. More than 150 diplomats from 80 different nations will attend this conference and voice their opinions and resolutions on global issues, foreign policies, and international affairs. United Nations' officials, diplomats, and counsellor generals will be joining to test and craft young leaders and future diplomats.

Best Diplomats is a New York-based international organisation that focuses on training and crafting future diplomats through diplomatic simulations. It serves as a platform for young leaders and changemakers to exchange ideas and resolve the most challenging global issues. These Diplomatic Simulations are an excellent way for aspiring future diplomats to develop the lobbying and critical thinking skills necessary to become better diplomats. Best Diplomats aims to inculcate the skills of diplomacy, leadership, and public policy drafting among aspiring future diplomats. The best diplomats believe that today's youth are tomorrow's leaders, policymakers, and, above all, changemakers. The main goal is to train these aspiring future leaders and mold them into not just better, but best diplomats capable of reforming future foreign policy and the United Nations. The session will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 27th to January 30th, 2023. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and hope his efforts and initiatives will make the nation proud.

