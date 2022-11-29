Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist - Evening Standard
29-11-2022
China's ambassador in the United Kingdom has been summoned by British government over reports by the BBC which said Chinese police had assaulted one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, the Evening Standard said on Tuesday.
The British foreign office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the Evening Standard report.
