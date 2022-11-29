Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION: DEL63 LDALL ISRAEL FILMMAKER IFFI jury head Lapid emerges centre of furious debate over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files' New Delhi: It was about diplomatic ties, political sparring and Holocaust recalls on Tuesday as Israeli director and IFFI international jury chair Nadav Lapid emerged the centre of furious debate over his comments on ''The Kashmir Files''.

DEL64 AVI-LDALL-VISTARA-AIR INDIA Tatas announces Vistara-AI merger; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in AI New Delhi: The Tata group on Tuesday announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, marking a major consolidation in India's fast-growing aviation space. DEL62 RJ-2NDLD GEHLOT-PILOT Show of unity by Gehlot, Pilot ahead of Gandhi's yatra Jaipur: In a show of unity days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called his former deputy Sachin Pilot a “traitor”, the two Congress leaders appeared together here on Tuesday.

BOM28 CG-LD NAXALITES-ATTACK CRPF commando killed in Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Raipur: A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was killed on Tuesday when Naxalites opened fire near a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

MDS9 TN-BJP-SECURITY LAPSE-LD-PM TN BJP claims 'security lapse' during Modi's visit, goes to Guv Chennai: Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu in July, BJP State unit chief K Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor RN Ravi and urged him to direct the government to order an enquiry.

GUJARAT BOM15 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-KHARGE-PM Kharge hurls 'Ravan' barb at PM Modi; CM Bhupendra Patel claims it shows Cong's hatred for Gujaratis Ahmedabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred a controversy by throwing ''Ravan'' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel claiming the remark reflects the opposition party's hatred for Gujaratis.

BOM23 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-NADDA Cong, AAP like quails, will fly away after destroying crops: Nadda Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were like quails who destroy standing crops and fly away.

DEL50 GUJARAT POLLS-PATKAR Gujarat polls: BJP's attack on Patkar attempt to paint Congress against state's interests Ahmedabad: The BJP has targeted the Congress after Medha Patkar participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in an attempt to paint the opposition party inimical to the interests of Gujarat as the activist was seen as the face of protests against the Sardar Sarovar project.

LEGAL LGD26 SC-COVID VACCINE-CENTRE Cannot be held liable to compensate for deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines, govt tells SC New Delhi: The government cannot be held liable to compensate for the deaths due to an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) post administration of Covid-19 vaccines, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

LGD24 UP-HC-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi row: HC adjourns hearing on mosque committee's plea challenging Varanasi court verdict Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the Gyanvapi masjid management's revision petition challenging a Varanasi court order on the maintainability of a plea seeking permission to offer regular prayers to idols of deities in the mosque complex.

LGM2 TN-HC GUV OFFICE OF PROFIT Dravidian outfit claims TN Guv Ravi holds 'office of profit,' approaches HC Chennai: A Dravidian outfit has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court claiming that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi holds an 'office of profit' as he is the chairman of the Auroville Foundation and thus he has incurred a 'disqualification' and prayed that he should, hence, be removed from his post.

BUSINESS DEL52 BIZ-RBI-LD DIGITAL RUPEE RBI to launch first pilot of retail digital rupee in 4 cities on Dec 1 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will launch the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e₹-R) in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on December 1, and later expand it to nine more cities in the initial phase. DEL58 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh lifetime highs; maintain winning momentum for 6th day Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh lifetime peaks on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

FOREIGN FGN51 CHINA-SPACE-LD ASTRONAUTS China launches three astronauts for its space station Beijing: China on Tuesday launched a spacecraft with a three-person crew to its under-construction space station amid intensifying competition with the United States. By K J M Varma FGN46 MALDIVES-INDIA-ASSISTANCE India hands over assistance of USD 100 million to Maldives to ease financial challenges Male: India on Tuesday handed over USD 100 million as assistance to the Maldives to ease the financial challenges faced by the strategically located archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean.

FGN39 UK-SUNAK-LD CHINA Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declares UK's 'golden era' with China is over London: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a clear break with the past on UK-China relations as he declared that the so-called ''golden era'' of bilateral ties is over due to the ''systemic challenge'' to British values and interests posed by increasing authoritarianism in Beijing. By Aditi Khanna PTI CJ CJ

